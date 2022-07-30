Amy Grant Postpones Upcoming Concerts After Accident Lands Her in the Hospital

Amy Grant has postponed several upcoming concert dates after a bicycle accident landed her in the hospital.

According to a statement on her social media, the Christian singer is "resting comfortably" at home after doctors ordered "additional recovery time" due to her accident.

"Due to the doctor’s orders she has had to postpone her upcoming August concerts (Knoxville, Chattanooga, Johnson City, Wilmington). The concerts have been rescheduled for April and June, 2023. All tickets will be honored at the new performance dates," the statement reads.

Grant was hospitalized on Wednesday (July 27) in Nashville after a bicycle accident that occurred when she hit a pothole, according to her social media statement. A rep for Grant told Nexstar Media Wire and the Associated Press that the Contemporary Christian superstar was riding her bicycle near the Harpeth Hills Golf Course in Nashville with a friend at about 3PM on Wednesday when she suffered a fall.

Grant subsequently received treatment for cuts and abrasions in the emergency room at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Grant was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and no major injuries have been reported.

Grant's husband, Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill, has canceled performances that were scheduled to take place on Thursday (July 28) at the Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, N.C., as well as Friday (July 29) and Saturday (July 30) at the Capitol One Hall in Tysons, Va. A representative for Gill confirmed to Country Now that Gill did not expect to reschedule the canceled dates at publication time.

Ticketholders to the affected performances can request a refund at the point of purchase for their tickets.

Grant became one of the most important vanguard artists in the Contemporary Christian music movement after the release of her self-titled debut album in 1977. She crossed over into mainstream pop with the release of Unguarded in 1985, and her mainstream pop hits include "Find a Way," "Baby Baby," "Every Heartbeat" and more.

Gill and Grant wed in May of 2000. She is among the artists slated to receive the Kennedy Center Honors later in 2022.

See Country Music's Most Powerful Women: