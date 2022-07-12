‘The Beatles: Get Back’ and ‘Pam and Tommy’ Earn Emmy Nods

The Beatles documentary Get Back and Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy both earned multiple nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Peter Jackson’s Get Back, an exhaustive Disney+ project focused on the Let It Be sessions, earned five nods, including one for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special. The final installment of its three episodes, "Part 3: Days 17-22," is up for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera) and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera).

In two of those categories -- Sound Editing and Sound Mixing -- the Beatles documentary will go up against McCartney 3, 2, 1, the Hulu docuseries that featured Paul McCartney chronicling his career in conversation with Rick Rubin. McCartney 3, 2, 1 is also nominated for Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, bringing its total number to three.

Robert Siegel’s Pam & Tommy, which chronicles the marriage of Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee (including their notorious sex tape scandal), picked up 10 noms, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Lily James as Anderson), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Sebastian Stan as Lee) and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier). The miniseries was further nominated in categories for casting, costumes, editing, hairstyling, makeup and sound mixing.

Meanwhile, Netflix fantasy series Stranger Things — which spawned a pair of major musical/cultural crossovers in its fourth season — is nominated for Outstanding Music Supervision alongside Better Call Saul, Euphoria, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark and The White Lotus. After being featured prominently in the latest season, Kate Bush’s 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the U.K. chart, reportedly earning the singer millions in streaming revenue; and Metallica’s 1986 classic "Master of Puppets" added some drama to the season finale.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air Monday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.