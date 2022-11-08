The 10 Best Quotes From the Rock Hall 2022 Ceremony

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will likely be remembered as one of the best — and one of the most emotional.

The classic lineup of Judas Priest reunited for the first time in more than a decade as guitarist K.K. Downing rejoined his former group for a blistering three-song set. Another planned reunion didn't come to pass, with former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor sending an open letter from abroad, revealing his stage 4 prostate cancer setback as the reason he couldn't join his ex-bandmates for their induction.

The MTV-centric evening of entertainment had plenty of excitement, thanks to powerful sets by Eurythmics, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo; and surprises, like Aerosmith's Steven Tyler joining Eminem onstage. Dolly Parton proved she could rock, with Rob Halford and others joining to help her seal the deal during an all-star rendition of "Jolene" — though she hardly needed any backup to make her point.

There were also plenty of great moments that happened with just words. Bruce Springsteen revealed the story of how Jimmy Iovine convinced him to give away a song that became Patti Smith's biggest-ever hit, "Because the Night." John Mellencamp celebrated the important work that entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman has done for countless musicians in the industry — himself included — while using his platform to explicitly condemn antisemitism. And although she was unable to attend, Carly Simon sent a warm note to share her humble appreciation for the Rock Hall honors.

Here are the 10 best quotes from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 induction ceremony.