Betty White's longtime home in Los Angeles has just sold, and it went for more than its considerable asking price despite the fact that it might be destined to be torn down.

White died in December of 2021 at the age of 99, and her charming, but surprisingly modest home in the exclusive Brentwood Park area of Los Angeles went on the market for $10,575,000 in April of 2022. Online property listings show the house sold on June 2 for $10,678,000, which breaks down to $3,491 per square foot and a monthly payment of $55,806.

Despite its hefty price tag, the iconic Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls star's former home is not a lavish celebrity estate, judging from the exterior. It's a relatively humble home, although the property is gated and boasts beautiful landscaping.

The listing didn't even include pictures of the interior of the house, and it explicitly stated, "There will be no interior access of the home. All showings are of the exterior only."

The house is still worth more than $10 million due to its ultra-exclusive location, according to the listing, which continues, "This is a unique opportunity to build your dream home on a flat lot in a serene country setting. The property is being sold for land value."

That's a far cry from White's other property that sold in April. The beloved television legend's oceanfront estate in Carmel, Calif., was listed for $7.95 million, and the oceanside property is lavish. The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,621-square-foot estate offered what a listing terms "panoramic ocean views of the Point Lobos Nature Reserve, Ribera Beach, and Monastery Beach from nearly every room," and it sold for $10,775,000, on April 26.

