Plain and simple, today's job market is tough.

The competition is stiff. Great jobs seem limited. And America's economic outlook is looking poorer and poorer with each visit to the gas station.

But life during and after Covid-19 has brought us a few silver linings and fresh perspectives on the remote workforce. In fact, if Covid taught us anything at all, it's that employees are just as, if not more, productive working from home than they are in conventional office settings.

Below are 10 entry-level and remote Idaho-based jobs you can apply for right now!

A variety of part-time, full-time, and even contract positions are listed and linked to the Boise Indeed job posting. Because each position is entry-level, on-the-job training is baked in and employers are at the ready to help employees grow their skill sets. Perhaps the biggest plus of all is the fact that each position pulls in more than $22.00/hr!

So pull up your resume and get ready to apply to one or all of these great remote positions. Good luck! You got this!



1 || Remote Inside Sales Representative Virtual Hiring Event - Eagle, ID

$45,000 - $85,000 a year - Full-time, Part-time

2 || Technical Business Analyst - Boise, ID

Remote $40.00 - $48.00/hour - Contract

3 || Insurance Agent - Boise, ID

Remote $37,610 - $164,89 - Full-time, Part-Time

4 || Online Course Technologist - Boise, ID

Remote $50,502 year - Full-time

5 || Investor Relations/Social Media

Remote/Hybrid Eligible - $52,000 - $66,000

6 || CRM Administrator & Support Analysis

Remote $22.50+ - Full-time, Part-Time

7 || Analog Layout Designer - Boise ID

Remote $89,000 to $102,000 - Full-Time

8 || Inside Sales Representative - Idaho

Remote $24,000 to $90,000 - Full-time

9 || Mortgage Loan Officer, Cascade, ID

Remote $77,000 to $425,000 - Full-Time

10 || Training Specialist - Instructional Designer, Post Falls, ID

Remote $26.00 to $28.00/hour

