A move that would be welcomed by some in Idaho but necessary in Utah is happening over the Independence Day holidays. The Beehive State, like much of the West, especially Idaho, is under severe drought warnings.

Check Out Inside The Battle To Save Utah From Stratos Utah Battles Kevin O'Leary Over A Massive Data Center Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

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The situation is so dire that Utah Governor Spencer Cox made a historic decision that will impact how folks celebrate our nation’s birth. No, the governor is not anti patriotic, but very concerned about the dangers of wildfires.

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He pulled no punches in saying how exhausted firefighters were, the endless damage, and some.

Snow didn’t bless the West, or specifically the Mountain West, this Winter. No snow means lawns, crops, and wildlife struggle. It’s so bad that fishing in the region is suffering. Let’s not forget that both states are welcoming Data Centers that require huge amounts of water.

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So what does this have to do with celebrating America’s 250th Birthday? Governor Cox issues an executive order banning fireworks used for celebrations. “Nothing about this decision was easy,” said Gov. Spencer J. Cox. “Utahns love celebrating the Fourth of July with family, friends and fireworks. I do too. But this year is different. We are seeing fire behavior that even our most experienced firefighters say they’ve never witnessed before. This is a temporary measure for an extraordinary year. It protects lives and homes while allowing local leaders, working alongside their fire officials, to identify areas where fireworks can be used safely.”

Cities, towns and municipalities can still fire off their fireworks for their shows. Although, Idaho Governor Brad Little hasn't issued an similar order, the state is under a severe drought warning.

It that happens, we will let you know as soon as it happens.

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