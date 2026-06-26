As we approach the nation’s birthday, many Americans wonder if the country will be around for another two hundred fifty years. Some believe the country will not last that long. Regardless of their views, one has to wonder about the future of the Gem State.

The state has survived due to innovations in technology allowing the Gem State to be one of the most productive agriculture states in the country. Our state also can hold its own in sugar beet, mint, potato and other agriculture crops.

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Examine how our irrigation system allows the mountain desert to grow so much food that it feeds so many countries who import Idaho products.

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As wonderful as our state is, we still face many dangers.

10 Massive Dangers To Idaho Watch out for these factors that could destroy Idaho Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

However, new technology is at the very least in competition with old Idaho technology. Data Centers are now consuming land, power, and our most precious resource: water.

The state, like many others in the West, is experiencing severe drought.

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Without the drought conditions, Idaho’s water is not overly abundant. We didn’t mention how so many new subdivisions, along with shopping areas, have decimated farms and ranches that don’t require that much water.

Will Idahoans hold government officials accountable for the unregulated growth in order to maintain the unrivaled quality of life here? We're already seeing massive international businesses circling areas to open up massive mines.

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Mines mean at the very least a challenge to preserving water supplies and wildlife. Let's hope our successors have the same toughness that are predecessors practiced.

Four Reasons Why Everyone Loves Idaho Why People Move to Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER