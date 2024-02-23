A few years ago, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes bought 157 acres in Elmore County. The speculation at the time was that a casino would be built on the land, employing over one thousand people and generating a significant amount of revenue.

Idaho is one of the most law-and-order states in the country. Online betting is not allowed in the Gem State, although other states have legalized gambling. The Shoshone Bannock Tribe explains in a release that the lands around Mountain Home are part of their tribal lands, which would open the door for a casino in Idaho.

The buzz at the time was nonstop, but the story seemed to fade. However, the Tribes provided an update, saying they will submit a proposal to build a massive entertainment complex.

They describe what the multiuse facility would look like impacting the Boise area.

'Tribes are proposing a casino resort complex that would include gaming, a hotel, restaurants, an event center, an amphitheater for concerts; and other community entertainment venues, such as a movie theater, bowling alley and family video arcade. '

Last June, two applications were submitted to the Department of Interior. The proposal would allow the land to be placed in a trust for consideration of a casino project. The government, the Tribes, and Montrose Environmental firm are researching the environmental conditions and other aspects of the 157 acres.

The Tribes say they are working with Mountain Home, and the residents support the project.

"We have received overwhelming support for the project from citizens in the community as they have a desire to build a better future for their families and community," stated Alonzo Coby, Planning Director for the Tribes. "They recognize the potential of the project to bring jobs, new businesses, increase revenue, and provide community and social activities such as a new hotel with restaurants, movie theaters and a bowling alley."

The next step involves the Department of Interior's findings. Once the study is completed, there will be a thirty-day comment period. If the land is placed into a trust, the DOI will decide the future of a potential casino close to the Boise area.

'This review requires (1) that the Secretary of Interior determine that gaming on the land is in the best interest of the tribe and that it is not detrimental to the surrounding local community; and (2) that the governor of the state concurs.'

We will continue to update you on this story as it develops.

