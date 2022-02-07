Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins the ‘National Treasure’ Series

The National Treasure series coming to Disney+ does not, at least as of right now, include Nicolas Cage or his character, Benjamin Franklin Gates, from the original National Treasure movies. Instead, the show will focus on a new heroine played by Lisette Alexis, a “DREAMER who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.” According to Disney+’s official materials, they refer to the show as an “expansion of the National Treasure” franchise, not a straightforward sequel.

Even if Cage isn’t involved, the show is not without star power. Disney announced today that Catherine Zeta-Jones has joined the series as a new character named Billie. Here is how the press release describes her:

[Billie is] a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code. She transformed herself from a penniless orphan to a shrewd, stylish businesswoman and adventurer. Billie’s used to getting what she wants—and she wants the Pan-American treasure. But not just for the money. This treasure has deeper stakes for her.

The only thing I like more than a treasure hunter is a treasure hunter who lives by her own code.

Zeta-Jones is the biggest name attached to the show so far, but you know how these things go; one or more members of the old National Treasure cast could show up as unannounced guest stars, or as cameos, or pop up in the first season finale to set up (and hype) a potential second season. What’s the point of an “expansion” if you don’t eventually connect back to the old material?

A release date for the National Treasure show on Disney+ has not yet been announced.

