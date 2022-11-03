Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022

Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them.

Disney+, for example, is hyping the fact that they’ve got The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, as well as a new TV show sequel to The Santa Clause starring Tim Allen. They’ve also got holiday-themed episodes of shows like Puppy Dog Pals, Raven’s Home, and Spidey and His Amazing Friends. And if you’re in the mood for something a bit less overtly festive, they’re also releasing a new animated sequel to Night at the Museum (shown above), a series of Zootopia short, the return of Willow, and a documentary series on health and longevity starring Chris Hemsworth. They’re even live streaming an Elton John concert on November 20.

You can see everything coming to Disney+ this holiday season below:

November 9

Save Our Squad with David Beckham

David Beckham is coming home. Over the course of a season, David joins East London club, Westward Boys, a team playing in the league where it all began for him as a boy – the Echo Premier League. Westward haven’t won a game all season, and the threat of being relegated from the league looms large. David has a mammoth task at hand. Will he be able to save their squad?

Zootopia+

“Zootopia+” heads back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in a short-form series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the Oscar®-winning feature film’s most intriguing residents, including Fru Fru, the fashion-forward arctic shrew; ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser, the sweet-toothed cheetah; and Flash, the smiling sloth who’s full of surprises.

November 16

The Santa Clauses

Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is on an epic mission to discover how to live better for longer. With the help of world-class experts, family and friends, he’s embarking on a series of immense challenges to push himself to new limits and stop the diseases of old age before they take hold. Chris will discover how we all can unlock our potential to stay fitter, healthier and happier throughout our lives.

November 18

Disenchanted

A live-action musical comedy “Disenchanted” is a sequel to Disney’s box office hit “Enchanted” featuring the original cast from the heart-warming story of the lovable, hopelessly romantic maiden, Giselle from the fairy tale world of Andalasia who has grown disillusioned with life in the city and moves with her growing family to the suburbs in search of a more fairytale life.

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse

Mickey Mouse is recognized as a symbol of joy and innocence in virtually every corner of the globe. Mickey became an overnight sensation when he starred in the first sync-sound animated short, Steamboat Willie. Through the decades, he evolved into strikingly different versions that reflect both his creator’s remarkable career and dramatic societal shifts in the nation he came to represent.

Best in Snow

"Best in Snow" is a festive holiday special, hosted by Tituss Burgess, featuring teams from around the world transported to a magical snowy village and thrown into a spirited competition to show off their snow-carving skills. Spectacular snow sculptures, lively musical performances from DCappella, and special guest Kermit the Frog make this action-packed winter event fun for the entire family.

November 20

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

“Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” is a concert event featuring legendary, global superstar Elton John, live from Dodger Stadium in his final North American show. As part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, this concert experience features special guests and performances of unparalleled global hits spanning decades, in one of the greatest send-offs in music history. This is a must-see concert event for audiences of all ages. Leading up to the concert is the “Countdown to Elton Live” red carpet event featuring celebrity guests and a countdown to the historic live concert.

November 25

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

On a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, the Guardians head to Earth in search of the perfect present.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

RUN DMC's Rev Run brings us along for a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet set in New York City. On the night of the annual New Year’s Eve Block Party, Maria-Clara’s Mom and Pop aren’t getting along and it’s bringing her down. Maria-Clara embarks on a holiday adventure to bring her parents back together. Will it be enough to rekindle their lost love before the clock strikes midnight?

November 30

Willow

An all-new action-adventure series based on George Lucas’ fantasy-adventure film. The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible.

December 2

Diary of a Wimpy Kid 2: Rodrick Rules

The riotous antics of angst-ridden, disaster-prone, middle school student Greg Heffley continue, focusing this time around on his complicated relationship with older brother Rodrick. Now, Greg takes on one of his biggest challenges yet - surviving a weekend alone with Rodrick and abiding by his growing list of rules.

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Superstar a cappella group Pentatonix needs inspiration for their annual holiday album. After getting locked in a mystical mailroom, a little Disney magic sends us on a whirlwind tour around the world, discovering holiday traditions and inspiration from Pentatonix fans across the globe. The journey leads the group to realize that wherever we find ourselves, it really is a small world, after all!

December 9

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

Join Tony Award®-winner Idina Menzel on her journey to headline Madison Square Garden in this intimate and inspirational documentary.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

In “Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again,” Nick Daley is following in his father’s footsteps as night watchman at the American Museum of Natural History, so he knows what happens when the sun goes down. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes, it is up to Nick to save the museum once and for all.

December 14

National Treasure: Edge of History

Jess Valenzuela’s life is turned upside down when an enigmatic stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father. Jess has a knack for solving puzzles, and her skills are put to the test as she and her friends follow a series of clues hidden in American artifacts and landmarks. But can Jess outsmart a black-market antiquities dealer in a race to find history’s greatest lost treasure and unbury the truth about her family’s past?

December 16

Le Pupille

From writer and director, Alice Rohrwacher, and Academy Award®-winning producer, Alfonso Cuarón, “Le Pupille” is a tale of innocence, greed and fantasy. This live action short is about desires, pure and selfish, about freedom and devotion, and about the anarchy that is capable of flowering in the minds of girls within the confines of a strict religious boarding school at Christmas.

December 28

Encanto at The Hollywood Bowl

Step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®-winning “Encanto” reunites at the Hollywood Bowl. Starring Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma) and special guests, including legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin GRAMMY Winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda, “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon. This live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animation’s “Encanto.”

