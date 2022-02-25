Boise State Could Face This Daunting, Historic Opponent in March

Boise State's basketball team is on fire this Spring. Some are saying it's about time, others are saying it's amazing--yet there still remain the few that say "they'll still choke". If this Boise State team has proven one thing this season, it's that they're able to hang on and win. We should not, a lot of these wins haven't been pretty--but a win is a win.

While the football team at Boise State really gets all of the credit in the world, it's the man leading this basketball team that we believe is the undervalued star on campus.

Boise State's Most Underappreciated Star Boise State seems to mean "football" for most, right? On a national stage, after all, it's the blue turf and the success that the Broncos have had on it that made the university a household name. What happens on the hardwood, however, is far from appreciated at the level that it should be. Leon Rice came to Boise State as a blessing from one of the most powerful basketball programs in the nation: Gonzaga University. Now, the winningest basketball coach in the history of the school seems to take immediate heat if the Broncos aren't in the Final Four. Spoiled by wins on the football field, fans seem to expect the same of the basketball program but when the investment in basketball is so much less than football--can you really have these types of expectations!?

While some may still remain skeptical locally-- nationally, even the critics agree that Boise State is going to have their chance to shine in March.

According to the "statistic experts", the Broncos have about a 96.6% chance of making the tournament-- not bad at all! Oh, and a 0.1% chance to win the National Championship!

So...you're saying there's a chance?

So what could March actually look like? Joe Lunardi, a well known "bracketologist" says that the Broncos could be ranked as high as a 7 seed, potentially playing the legendary North Carolina Tar Heels in the first round of the NCAA tournament!

Jerry Palm of CBS says Boise State deserves an 8 seed along with Brian Bennett of The Atlantic.

Still too big of a football fan to care? It's cool-- here's a look at how the fall is shaping up for the Broncos: