‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Renewed for Season 4 With New Bosses
Walking Dead companion series Fear The Walking Dead will join its partner in Season 3 with a full sixteen episodes, though a fourth year remained in question after the departure of showrunner Dave Erickson. Fear not, as the series will indeed return for Season 4, and with a more direct Walking Dead connection.
Ahead of Season 3's June 4 premiere, Fear The Walking Dead has been confirmed for a fourth season, now headed by Once Upon a Time alum Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg as co-showrunners. No exact episode order was given, though we do know that Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple will join Fear as an executive producer.
Said Chambliss and Goldberg:
We are thrilled to be joining ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ and couldn’t be more excited to work alongside the wonderful team at AMC on this show. We love this universe and are truly honored to have the chance to contribute to it.
So reads the Season 3 synopsis:
As “Fear the Walking Dead” returns for season three, our families will be brought together in the vibrant and violent region formerly known as the U.S.-Mexico border. International lines done away with following the world’s end, our characters must attempt to rebuild not only society, but family as well. Madison has reconnected with Travis, her apocalyptic partner, but Alicia has been fractured by her murder of Andres. Madison’s son is only a few miles from his mother, but Nick’s first action as a leader saw him and Luciana ambushed by an American militia group – the couple escaped death, Luciana was shot, and Nick no longer feels immortal. Recovering both emotionally and physically, Strand has his sights set on harnessing the new world’s currency, and Ofelia’s captivity will test her ability to survive and see if she can muster the savagery of her father.
Fear The Walking Dead will return on June 4, so watch the teaser below, and stay tuned for the latest.
