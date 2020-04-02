If you’re quarantine viewing queue is already running low, here is some very useful information: For the first time, HBO is making a big chunk of its programming on HBO Go and HBO Now free for all without a paid subscription, specifically in an effort to alleviate people’s boredom amidst the coronavirus crisis and social distancing. They’re calling it: “#StayHomeBoxOffice.” Clever.

The press release says that all of the programming below “will be available to stream without a subscription starting Friday [April 3] by downloading the HBO Now or HBO Go apps or by visiting HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com.” The selections include HBO series (including the channel‘s buzziest recent hits, Barry and Succession) documentaries (like the recent McMillions) and Warner Bros. movies (including The LEGO Movie 2 and Steven Spielberg’s Empire of the Sun).

All in all, this is a hell of a good deal if you don’t already have HBO. If you’ve never watched The Sopranos or The Wire you could binge both of them now for free. Those two shows alone would be a great way to kill a lot of time over the next couple weeks while you are staying home (box office).

Here’s the full free HBO lineup starting this Friday:

9 Full Series

Ballers (5 Seasons)

Barry (2 Seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

Succession (2 Seasons)

True Blood (7 Seasons

Veep (7 Seasons)

The Wire (5 Seasons)

10 Docuseries and Documentaries

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion$

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

20 Warner Bros. Theatricals

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn't It Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

Pan

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown