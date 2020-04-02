HBO to Offer Dozens of Series, Docs, and Movies Free For All
If you’re quarantine viewing queue is already running low, here is some very useful information: For the first time, HBO is making a big chunk of its programming on HBO Go and HBO Now free for all without a paid subscription, specifically in an effort to alleviate people’s boredom amidst the coronavirus crisis and social distancing. They’re calling it: “#StayHomeBoxOffice.” Clever.
The press release says that all of the programming below “will be available to stream without a subscription starting Friday [April 3] by downloading the HBO Now or HBO Go apps or by visiting HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com.” The selections include HBO series (including the channel‘s buzziest recent hits, Barry and Succession) documentaries (like the recent McMillions) and Warner Bros. movies (including The LEGO Movie 2 and Steven Spielberg’s Empire of the Sun).
All in all, this is a hell of a good deal if you don’t already have HBO. If you’ve never watched The Sopranos or The Wire you could binge both of them now for free. Those two shows alone would be a great way to kill a lot of time over the next couple weeks while you are staying home (box office).
Here’s the full free HBO lineup starting this Friday:
9 Full Series
- Ballers (5 Seasons)
- Barry (2 Seasons)
- Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)
- Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)
- The Sopranos (7 Seasons)
- Succession (2 Seasons)
- True Blood (7 Seasons
- Veep (7 Seasons)
- The Wire (5 Seasons)
10 Docuseries and Documentaries
- The Apollo
- The Case Against Adnan Syed
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher
- I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
- The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
- Jane Fonda in Five Acts
- McMillion$
- True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
- United Skates
- We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest
20 Warner Bros. Theatricals
- Arthur
- Arthur 2: On the Rocks
- Blinded By the Light
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Empire of the Sun
- Forget Paris
- Happy Feet Two
- Isn't It Romantic?
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- Midnight Special
- My Dog Skip
- Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
- Pan
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- Red Riding Hood
- Smallfoot
- Storks
- Sucker Punch
- Unknown
