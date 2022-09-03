The NFL season hasn't even officially started yet and the Los Angeles Rams already have scored big, nabbing Ozzy Osbourne for the halftime show of the 2022-2023 season kickoff game.

It all goes down Thursday, September 8 when the two teams square off at the SOFI Stadium in Inglewood, California as the Super Bowl LVI champs the Rams look to defend their title against the Buffalo Bills.

According to a press release, attendees that are present at SOFI Stadium will get to hear a "multi-song medley" from Ozzy, and those watching at home will be treated to some of the performance during the halftime segment as the game airs nationally on NBC and Peacock.

This is the second announced event for Ozzy to promote the release of his 13th studio solo album, Patient Number Nine, which comes out Friday, September 9 on Epic Records. The metal icon will also appear at the Long Beach, California record store Fingerprints on Saturday, September 10 - anyone wanting to attend will need to order the album in advance.

Patient Number Nine is Ozzy's first album since 2020's RIAA Certified Gold album Ordinary Man and, like that album, the new one will be once again produced by Andrew Watt. It also touts a slew of special guests including the first time Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi appears on one of Ozzy's solo albums. The late Taylor Hawkins also contributed to a few songs while Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Zakk Wylde, Robert Trujillo, Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith also make appearances.

Recently, Ozzy and wife Sharon Osbourne stated that they are moving back to the U.K. from Los Angeles where they've lived for many years, citing America's growing issues with gun violence. They put their house on the market this summer for $18 million, around the same time Ozzy was dealing with contracting COVID-19 and recovering from neck and spine surgery.

The rock royalty couple will chronicle their overseas move in a new 10-part reality show, called Home to Roost that will air on the BBC. Of course, the family was one of the first on the reality TV bandwagon with their infamous MTV series The Osbournes that aired in the 2000s.

Catch Thursday's halftime show featuring Ozzy during the Rams-Bills game on NBC, Peacock and Universo starting at 5:20 PM PT/8:20 PM ET.