One of the most controversial topics that's been circulating over the last couple of years is cancel culture, which is something that a lot of musicians have spoken out against.

Merriam-Webster defines cancel culture as "the practice or tendency of engaging in mass canceling as a way of expressing disapproval and exerting social pressure," with canceling meaning "to withdraw one's support for (someone, such as a celebrity, or something, such as a company) publicly and especially on social media." The phrase was used for the first time in 2016.

The reason cancel culture is a hot topic amongst musicians, especially over the last couple of years, is because of social media and the way certain things certain people may have said in the past get brought to light. The common reactions tend to range from anger toward the individual, and thus choosing to "cancel" them, giving them the opportunity to apologize for whatever it is they said or did, or to simply ignore the situation.

But quite a few rock and metal musicians have caught themselves in the crosshairs of it all, regardless of which side of the political spectrum they associate with. See what Corey Taylor, Ted Nugent, System of a Down's John Dolmayan and some others have had to say about the topic below.

15 Rockers Who've Spoken Out Against Cancel Culture See what they had to say.