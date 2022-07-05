Kid Rock shared a pro-gun, anti-LGBTQ+ meme on social media for Independence Day in the U.S. on Monday (July 4), according to reports from Consequence and MetalSucks. The entertainer has a history of using homophobic slurs.

The meme also insults service members who might be lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or otherwise non-heterosexual or non-cisgender. It further disparages LGBTQ+ Pride, the annual celebration of LGBTQ+ contributions in America each June.

Kid Rock, the singer who first came to prominence on the rock scene with his 1998 rap-metal album Devil Without a Cause, didn't share the offensive meme on Twitter or Facebook, but rather the conservative social media app Truth Social, launched in February by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The belligerent meme, which Kid Rock didn't create, is framed by a photo of the Muppet character Kermit the Frog and a colorful "4th of July" graphic. It states: "If you're anti gun, you don't get to celebrate the 4th of July. You would have never fought back. Enjoy pride month. Pussy." (See it in full here.)

Kid Rock is friends with Trump. Earlier this year, the musician railed against cancel culture to conservative pundit Tucker Carlson. In March, Kid Rock released Bad Reputation, his 12th album. He's now on his "Bad Reputation Tour" in North America.