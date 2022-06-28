Howard Stern ‘Not F–king Around’ About Presidential Run After Roe v. Wade Decision

Following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, Howard Stern has revealed that he is "not fucking around" about running for president. Here's what's on the radio personality's agenda if he's elected.

During a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, Stern told his co-host Robin Quivers that he hates to say this but, "I'm actually gonna probably have to run for president now." He continued, "The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again."

One of the first things Stern said he would like to do if elected is "the very simple thing that'll set the country straight: One vote, one person, no more of this Electoral College, I'm getting rid of it."

He makes it clear that he's serious about running for president in 2024 and reveals another thing on his agenda, "The other thing is, if I do run for president - and I'm not fucking around, I'm really thinking about it - the only other thing I'm going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices." The talk show host continues, "I'm not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you're gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bullshit."

It's not the first time Stern has talked about a presidential run. While he dropped out of the race to become the Governor of New York in 1994, he also talked about running for president in November of last year. Stern said that if Trump runs for president again, "I'll beat his ass" and "there's no way I'd lose."