Jason Aldean's longtime publicity team has split from the superstar after his wife, influencer Brittany Aldean, made comments that have been labeled by many as transphobic.

The controversial Instagram messages were not cited as the reason for the GreenRoom's separation from Aldean. Instead, co-owner Tyne Parrish explains that music has always been the publicity company's focus, and that a GreenRoom/Aldean pairing is no longer a good fit.

Billboard broke the news of GreenRoom's split from Aldean, quoting a statement from Parrish.

"We aren't the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music," Parrish says. "He is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music."

The Nashville-based publicity team are one of the largest in country music, representing Reba McEntire, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Thomas Rhett and many more.

If Brittany Aldean's social media posts were the reason for the split, it would be a major statement in the country music business world — one that recalls organizations separating from Morgan Wallen after his use of a racist term in 2021.

"Music has always been and remains the GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason. We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music." — Jason Aldean's former publicist, Tyne Parrish, to Billboard

Aldean had been with the GreenRoom for 17 years. They helped him build relationships with country radio and national media, and together, they enjoyed tremendous highs in the way of multiple Entertainer of the Year awards and sold out arena tours.

They also worked through personal lows, like when Aldean was photographed cheating on his wife with then-Brittany Kerr in 2012. In recent years he has embraced sharing his political and social opinions on social media, and he even spent last New Year's Eve with former president Donald Trump.

"When you got kids and you're kind of seeing the future for them, like what it looks like, it's pretty scary," Aldean told Taste of Country earlier this year. "So I think for me, just seeing that, and you know, just how everything has been the last couple of years has been pretty wild ... A lot of things that I don't agree with, and sometimes it's kind of hard for me to sit back and not say anything."

The country star seemed to show support for his wife after her comments, made via Instagram Reel on Aug. 23, sparked a heated exchange with several other notable country music figures, though there are no native posts about the topic on his own Instagram account.

"I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," Brittany wrote as the caption of a Reel video that shows her before and after applying makeup.

Cassadee Pope was among the first to respond publicly to the message, calling it out via Twitter, without naming her. Maren Morris replied to Pope's tweet, dubbing Brittany Aldean "Insurrection Barbie."

Many more interactions followed — conservative talk show host Candace Owens even got involved, slamming Morris' remarks.

Brittany Aldean doubled down on her stance with a pair of Instagram Story messages equating gender transitions with genital mutilation. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), she posted about a line of "Barbie-inspired" shirts she has started selling, captioning the picture with a statement about how her words have been taken out of context.

Aldean is currently on the Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour, but he has the weekend off.

Instagram Stories Instagram Stories loading...