Jason Aldean Coming to Nampa 2024: Has It Really Been 10 Years?
Country music fans in Idaho are extremely excited with this new concert announcement. Jason Aldean has officially extended his tour and has included Nampa's Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on the list.
According to Concert Archives, the last time Jason Aldean performed in Boise was when he graced the ExtraMile Arena stage on July 28th, 2013. This has obviously left his fans eagerly waiting for his return, and especially recently as he's gone viral with his controversial song, "Try That in a Small Town."
Check out Jason Aldean's Top 50 songs and greatest hits below.
Now, as part of his extended Highway Desperado Tour, Jason Aldean is set to headline at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on September 6th, 2024. And this concert has an impressive lineup, featuring talented artists such as Hailey Whitters, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthews, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver, who will be accompanying him in various cities.
Tickets for the concert are set to go on sale on Friday, December 1st, at 10am MST. Fans can secure their spots at JasonAldean.com.
As Idaho gears up to welcome back Jason Aldean after a reported 10 years, the excitement is not only about the music but also about the opportunity to show appreciation and leave a lasting impression. Of course, we want Jason Aldean to come back more-often!
Keep scrolling for a look at Jason Aldean's greatest hits, stunning pictures of his oceanfront mansion in Florida, and pictures from this year's summer country concerts at the Ford Idaho Center! (Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, Parker McCollum, Kane Brown and more).
