Jason Aldean Coming to Nampa 2024: Has It Really Been 10 Years?

Country music fans in Idaho are extremely excited with this new concert announcement. Jason Aldean has officially extended his tour and has included Nampa's Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on the list.

According to Concert Archives, the last time Jason Aldean performed in Boise was when he graced the ExtraMile Arena stage on July 28th, 2013. This has obviously left his fans eagerly waiting for his return, and especially recently as he's gone viral with his controversial song, "Try That in a Small Town."

Check out Jason Aldean's Top 50 songs and greatest hits below.

Now, as part of his extended Highway Desperado Tour, Jason Aldean is set to headline at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on September 6th, 2024. And this concert has an impressive lineup, featuring talented artists such as Hailey Whitters, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthews, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver, who will be accompanying him in various cities.

Tickets for the concert are set to go on sale on Friday, December 1st, at 10am MST. Fans can secure their spots at JasonAldean.com.

As Idaho gears up to welcome back Jason Aldean after a reported 10 years, the excitement is not only about the music but also about the opportunity to show appreciation and leave a lasting impression. Of course, we want Jason Aldean to come back more-often!

Keep scrolling for a look at Jason Aldean's greatest hits, stunning pictures of his oceanfront mansion in Florida, and pictures from this year's summer country concerts at the Ford Idaho Center! (Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, Parker McCollum, Kane Brown and more).

Top 50 Jason Aldean Songs: His Greatest Hits + Best Deep Cuts The best Jason Aldean songs are spread out among his 11 studio albums. Find singles and deep cuts from his self-titled debut album high on this list, right alongside more recent hits and duets from Macon and Georgia.

Taste of Country asked readers for input and did a deep dive into Aldeans' full catalog of songs to identify those worthy of this top songs list, and those that simply aren't. Spoiler alert: A few radio singles are missing, and several album tracks rank inside the Top 20. Sales and chart success helped us round out the Top 50. Do you agree with No. 1?

PICTURES: See Inside Jason Aldean's Stunning $10.2 Million Florida Oceanfront Mansion Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, have purchased a spectacular oceanfront beach mansion in Florida, and pictures show a stunning luxury property. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Idaho Loves Jordan Davis & Dierks Bentley! 2023 Concert Pictures Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Idaho Loves Parker McCollum! Pictures from His 2023 Show in Nampa Gallery Credit: Parker K.