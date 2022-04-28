The ’Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer Features An All-Star Cast of Humans and Dinosaurs

“We made a terrible mistake,” says BD Wong’s Dr. Wu in the new Jurassic World: Dominion trailer.

Uhhhh, you think? You’re only realizing this now? It took you five movies to figure this out? This should have been clear in the first 40 minutes of the first movie! How many islands have to be destroyed, how many people have to get eaten, before someone realizes that maybe cloning dinos was not an A+ idea?x

Better late than never, I guess. And this new trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion – which brings together the casts of the original Jurassic Park and the current Jurassic World series — definitely provides plenty evidence they made a terrible mistake. Dinosaurs are now all over the world, and they are eating people left and right. Their list of targets include Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, once again waving a big torch at a dinosaur in an echo of a very famous moment from the original Jurassic Park. (Hopefully Jeff doesn’t get smooshed this time.)

Watch the trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World: Dominion opens in theaters on June 10.

