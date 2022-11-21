Kanye West Announces He’s Running for President in 2024

Kanye West is putting his hat in the ring for the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election.

On Sunday (Nov. 20), video surfaced of Kanye West at one of his offices being followed around by a videographer. In the first clip, Ye is with alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

"This is Milo right here, working on the campaign," Ye says in the video.

"Is that an announcement?" Kanye asks as they both laugh.

"I guess it is," Yiannopoulos replies. "Thanks, I accept."

Later in the video, Ye is showing the cameraman some new merch. One item has "Ye 24" on it, prompting the man behind the camera to ask, "So you are running?"

"Yes," Kanye West answers with a laugh. "It’s simple ’cause ain’t nobody can tell me, you know, 'You should say this, you shouldn’t say that,' you know? It’s just we’re moving towards the future."

This will be Kanye West's second time running for POTUS. He had an unsuccessful run in 2020, running under the Birthday Party. Ye's campaign was marred by multiple pump fakes and accusations of misconduct, which included accepting donations from minors and reports of election fraud. At one point, he was very confident in his chances, saying he would beat Joe Biden by write-in votes alone. In the end, Kanye only received around 60,000 votes.

Kanye's announcement that he will be running again two years from now comes less than a week after former President Donald Trump revealed his bid for The White House in 2024.

See Video of Kanye West Announcing He's Running for President in 2024 Below