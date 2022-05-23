Logan Paul Is Going to Run for President in 10 Years

Logan Paul has his eyes on the White House.

The controversial YouTuber-turned-celebrity boxer announced plans to run for president of the United States as soon as he is old enough. He laid out a rough timeline in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal.

“I, Logan Paul, will be running for president in 2032,” he told the publication. If he were to be successful in his campaign, it sounds like he already has a role in mind for his brother Jake Paul. According to the Irish Mirror, Logan envisions making his younger brother the Secretary of Defense.

Why is he waiting until 2032 to run? According to U.S. law, a candidate needs to be at least 35 to run for the highest office in the country. Logan is currently 27 years old.

Although there is a minimum age, the youngest president to ever actually hold office was Theodore Roosevelt. He was 42 when he assumed the role.

Logan is seemingly aware of the fact that he might be deemed too young at 35. He has previously expressed a desire to run for office. However, the Irish Mirror notes that he was thinking about waiting until he was at least 50 to do so.

He explained he might have more of the necessary "intelligence and wisdom" to run a country at that age during an episode of his podcast Impaulsive.

But he stuck with the idea of running at 35 during an interview with The MMA Hour earlier this year.

"I’m 26 and I’ll be eligible to run for president when I’m 35. That gives me nine more years to become the best version of myself possible and to learn as much as I can about people, culture, society, where we fall short and where we are strong," he said at the time.

Logan added that he felt some politicians lack authenticity, which he desires to bring to the political sphere.

“Personally I have trouble watching because I know that you are reading off a teleprompter and this speech was written for you by a campaign manager," he said of current-day politicians. "I’m not like that.”

Although Logan has a plan in order for Jake, it sounds like the duo might end up competing for office.

In an interview with Overtime, Jake expressed that he also has presidential ambitions. He said that he and Logan will "flip a coin" to see who ends up with the highest honors.