‘National Treasure’ Debuts First Look at TV Series

Most of Comic-Con’s biggest panels are still coming on Thursday and Friday. Today, though, Disney unveiled the first look at the TV adaptation of the popular National Treasure film series. The new show, dubbed National Treasure: Edge of History, features some of the characters from the earlier movies, but not Nicolas Cage’s Benjamin Gates. Instead a new, younger character named Jess (Lisette Olivera) takes the lead role in a new treasure-hunting adventure.

At the Comic-Con panel, Disney also revealed that Harvey Keitel will reprise his role from both previous National Treasure movies on the show as FBI Agent Peter Sadusky. He will be a guest star on the series. So far, there’s no indication that Cage will appear on the new National Treasure, although his former co-star Justin Bartha is also confirmed as a guest star on the show, reprising his role as Riley from the earlier movies.

Here is the National Treasure series’ official synopsis:

The series focuses on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Olivera), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. During the panel, executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley shared their vision for the reboot of the smash hit franchise and how incredibly thrilled they are to showcase this dream cast for the series, which also includes Academy and Tony Award®-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. It was previously announced that Justin Bartha will guest star in the series, reprising his role as Riley Poole.

National Treasure: Edge of History will premiere soon on Disney+.

