Footage of people waving Nazi flags outside an entrance to Disney World has gone viral on TikTok.

TikTok user @pcdevv captured a brief clip of what appears to be at least two people holding flags emblazoned with swastikas in front of a sign welcoming visitors into the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. Another person in the group appears to be holding a megaphone.

"Happening right now at Walt Disney World," text on the video reads.

"Things are starting to get crazy," the TikTok user captioned the 5-second clip.

The video rapidly amassed more than 4.7 million views and thousands of comments from viewers who rushed to weigh in on the horrifying sight.

"This gives me chills in the worst way possible," one viewer wrote in the comments.

"They're technically on Disney property. They can get trespassed," another pointed out.

Someone appeared to confirm that the group "got kicked out" at some point after the footage went live on the social media platform.

Others alleged or alluded that the group was part of a conservative protest against Disney. "And yet still confusion about which side is morally centered," one user commented, while another wrote, "Bet you don't need to guess what political party they belong to."

According to reporting by Vice, the swastika-toting group did join a protest outside the theme park resort. Conservatives have taken to protesting against the parks and Disney at large ever since the company spoke out against Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay Bill" earlier this year.

Since then, Disney has been accused of both grooming and pedophilia.

Vice notes that the group of apparent neo-Nazis did not arrive at the same time as other conservative protesters. However, according to the publication, the Nazi group reportedly stressed that they were "on the same side."

According to The Jerusalem Post, this is not the first time that swastikas have been seen at Florida protests. The publication reports Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis did not speak out against the Nazi regalia that was seen during a February 2022 protest in the state.

Newsweek notes that DeSantis has not yet commented on the latest protest. He's been at the forefront of the conservative battle against Disney in recent weeks.