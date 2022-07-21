Everything New on HBO Max in August

The return of Game of Thrones finally happens in August on HBO Max with the premiere of House of the Dragon. The prequel series, set about 200 years before the events of the main show, chronicles a civil war within the House Targaryen and stars Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke.

That‘s certainly the biggest title coming to HBO Max in August, but it’s far from the only one. We’ll also get new seasons of House of Ho and Sweet Life: Los Angeles, and a new season of Hard Knocks focused on the Detroit Lions. Plus, you’ll get your chance to watch extended editions of The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, The Possession, and Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties. Yes, the full and extended version of the Garfield sequel will finally be available to stream. Finally, we don’t need to watch that neutered Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties cut anymore.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in August 2022.

August 1:

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)

A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)

Amy, 2015 (HBO)

Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)

Belle, 2013 (HBO)

Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)

Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)

Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)

Bug, 2007 (HBO)

Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)

Charlie's Angels, 2000

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, 2003

Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)

Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)

Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)

Colors, 1988 (HBO)

Damien: Omen II, 1978 (HBO)

Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)

Days of Being Wild, 1990

DC Showcases Short: Constantine - The House of Mystery, 2022

Enemy, 2014 (HBO)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)

Ex Machina dance A24 loading...

Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)

Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)

Fighting, 2009 (HBO)

From Hell, 2001 (HBO)

Garfield, 2004 (HBO)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version

Gaslight, 1944

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999

Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)

How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)

How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)

Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)

Ivanhoe, 1952

Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)

Laggies, 2014 (HBO)

Late August, Early September, 1998

Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)

Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)

Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)

Little Men, 2016 (HBO)

Little Women, 1994

Locke, 2013 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)

Miles Ahead, 2016

Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)

Mojave, 2015 (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)

Objective, Burma!, 1945

Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)

Original Cast Album: Company, 1970

Out of the Past, 1947

Remember, 2016 (HBO)

Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)

Slow West, 2015 (HBO)

Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)

Source Code, 2011

Stardust, 2007 (HBO)

Teen Titans Go, Season 7C

The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)

The Blood of a Poet, 1932

The Captive, 2014 (HBO)

The Devil's Backbone, 2001

The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)

The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)

The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)

The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)

The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)

The Notebook, 2004

The One, 2001 (HBO)

The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version

The Rover, 2014 (HBO)

The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)

The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)

The Testament of Orpheus, 1960

The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)

Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)

Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)

Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)

Tusk, 2014 (HBO)

Under the Skin Trailer HD A24 Films loading...

Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)

Whiplash, 2014

August 3:

Belle, 2021

August 4:

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

August 5:

Belfast, 2021 (HBO)

Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, Comedy Special Premiere (HBO)

August 7:

The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, Special

August 9:

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 Premiere (HBO)

August 13:

The Princess, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HBO HBO loading...

August 21:

American Sniper, 2014

House of the Dragon, Series Premiere (HBO)

August 24:

Katrina Babies, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 25:

House of Ho, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version

August 26:

Victor and Valentino, Season 3C

Wolf, 2021 (HBO)

The Funniest DVD Bootleg Covers Ever