Watch Queen’s Jubilee Performance of ‘We Will Rock You’

Queen and Adam Lambert opened the London concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign with an elaborate performance of “We Will Rock You.”

It featured the monarch herself in a brief, pre-recorded guest spot alongside British cartoon character Paddington, before Lambert was seen lined up with a troop of military drummers. After the singer made the most of the catwalk laid out in front of Buckingham Palace, Brian May was raised above the stage on a platform to deliver his classic solo. The moment can be seen below.

May had previously hinted at trying to top his previous appearance at the palace, where he performed on the roof to mark the Queen’s golden jubilee in 2002. Speaking just before the 2022 show kicked off, the guitarist told the BBC: “We have some new presentation ideas, so it’s going to be very interesting.” He added: “We have some songs which I think everyone knows, and they have a special relevance tonight.”

Lambert reported: “It’s wild. We’re on tour right now so we’re ready to go… it always feels great to be a guest of Brian and Roger [Taylor] on the stages around the world. And now, to be a guest of the United Kingdom for the jubilee, it’s a huge honor.” He admitted: “As I was on stage here for rehearsal, I turned around and realized… I was just in the gate of the palace. I thought, ‘Well, this is definitely the most surreal thing I think I’ve done in a while!’”

Drummer Taylor said the band were determined to deliver a “feel-good” set and added: “We want to bring joy and really kick off proceedings with a big kick.”

The Platinum Party at the Palace also featured a pre-recorded performance by Elton John, plus live sets by Rod Stewart and Duran Duran, among others.

