Saluting Idaho’s Unsung Heroes Working This Weekend

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and the next few days have many names, but without local folks serving us, there would be no big deals to take advantage of. This weekend is the most traveled weekend of the year, and most experts believe that travel levels will exceed pre-pandemic levels. However, the folks in the travel industry are just some of the ones working; some are enjoying a long holiday weekend.

Let's start with the folks who've opened their stores like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and many local stores. These folks will have to deal with large crowds who sometimes could be more friendly. Store workers are the ones who work long hours and go the extra effort to find that unique item for that once-in-a-lifetime deal.

Young couple shopping for vegetables at a grocery store Valueline loading...

The bad guys don't take breaks, meaning law enforcement folks will be working extended hours. Some Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies are working mandatory overtime hours. These officers, who'd rather be home, are away from their families, keeping us safe.

#5 Law Enforcement YOUTUBE loading...

We all hope that no one gets hurt over the weekend. But when accidents happen, first responders, doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel are on the job. These folks are there for you if you break something or have another medical issue operating the emergency rooms.

23200907 Jupiterimages loading...

We all need food, whether it's a feast or a snack to nibble on. Grocery store and restaurant workers are away when there are folks to be fed. Restaurants and grocery stores are packed this weekend. It takes a great deal of patience to calm a demanding customer or pack the groceries quickly.

Albertsons Grand Opening Kevin Miller loading...

Finally, and we could go on and on, there's the travel industry. Pilots, crew, and airport personnel will not be home but sometimes work double shifts. These professionals pride themselves on service and safety.

Airport iStock loading...

Thank you to everyone working, allowing others to enjoy this weekend.

