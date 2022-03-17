Due to a technical glitch on the HBO website, we now know when Matt Reeves’ The Batman will arrive on HBO Max.

According to Deadline, the gritty superhero flick will land on the streaming platform Tuesday, April 19. The Batman will subsequently premiere on the pay cable network on Saturday, April 23. While the listing has since been deleted, you can view it here on Deadline’s website.

These dates definitely check out, considering WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has informed subscribers that theatrical releases will now debut on HBO Max after the exclusive 45-day theatrical window is over. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Warner Bros. was offering its biggest feature releases on HBO Max the same day the films opened in theaters.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2q09g4Xsb70

The controversial day-and-date plan was implemented as a way to attract new subscribers to HBO Max, while hundreds of theaters remained dormant across the country. Now that moviegoing is gaining popularity again, however, the studio has transitioned back to its conventional release model. An exclusive theatrical release has turned out to be a good thing for The Batman, which is on its way to grossing half a billion dollars worldwide by this weekend.

We can expect to see more of Reeves' dark vision of Gotham City in a new HBO Max spinoff titled The Penguin, which received a straight-to-series order last week. Colin Farrell will reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, with the story picking up where the movie left off for the titular villainous kingpin.

