He’s Batman.

Good luck not getting goosebumps looking at the picture below. It’s from Andy Muschietti, director of the upcoming movie version of The Flash. And it offers us our first glimpse of the new (and technically also old) Bat-costume that will be worn by Michael Keaton in the film. The shot posted by Muschietti on Instagram shows that iconic Bat-logo from the Tim Burton Batman movies, flecked with drips of blood. It doesn’t contain a caption so you’ll have to provide your own.

The Flash movie will actually feature multiple Batmen; both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Dark Knights are scheduled to appear in the film. But unless Affleck’s Bruce Wayne has had a major reconsideration of his design aesthetic, this has to be Keaton’s costume. Affleck’s Batsuit from throughout the DC Comics movies is all black and gray or dark blue. It’s Keaton’s suit that always had that bright yellow and black oval logo on the chest. In the old Burton movies, the logo was one solid piece; in the new suit it looks like the bat emblem itself is raised from the yellow shield part. Still, kids of the ’90s would recognize that logo anywhere. It even has the weird geometric molded pecs that Keaton’s suit had in Batman Returns. (See the image at the top of the post to compare.)

Based on the teaser image, it looks like The Flash is sticking close to the concept art for the film that was released last summer:

Warner Bros.

The Flash is scheduled to open in theaters on November 4, 2022. (Presumably we’ll see an image of the Flash eventually.)

