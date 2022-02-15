This Idaho Church is Airbnb’s Newest Must-See Listing [Photos]
Can you imagine staying overnight in a CHURCH? Something about churches can always be so eerie at night--but now, you have a chance to sleepover at a 100-year-old church in Eastern Idaho!
Idaho's Holiest Airbnb is This Converted Church
While we admit--there's nothing too "creepy" about this old church, we aren't sure it's a place we'd like to risk staying at. Ghosts, anyone?
It was built in 1927 and was for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pocatello, Idaho. From the basketball court to the zip line--there's something for the whole(y) family here.
See what we did there?
The entire place has been renovated so that it can sleep 40 people at once. For something like a family reunion--this building could be the perfect fit. Currently going for $499 a night, it isn't the cheapest listing in Eastern Idaho by any means--but split between 40 people and you're looking at a STEAL-- about $12 a person!
Gather up your 40-closest friends and rent this unique, only-in-Idaho home asap!
