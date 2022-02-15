This Idaho Church is Airbnb’s Newest Must-See Listing [Photos]

Can you imagine staying overnight in a CHURCH? Something about churches can always be so eerie at night--but now, you have a chance to sleepover at a 100-year-old church in Eastern Idaho!

Idaho's Holiest Airbnb is This Converted Church Across our beloved State of Idaho, one can find all sorts of unique "stays" while traveling. Perhaps you want to stay inside of a tree house, a fire watch tower, or a literal potato? There is an option for all of those.

Now, we can add a Church to that list. Built in 1927, this church has been turned into one of the largest Airbnb's in the State of Idaho. It is 8000 square feet and can sleep FOURTY people. There's a game room, a slide, rock climbing and even a basketball gym.

Curious to see how a church can be converted into a massive home? Take a look below:

While we admit--there's nothing too "creepy" about this old church, we aren't sure it's a place we'd like to risk staying at. Ghosts, anyone?

It was built in 1927 and was for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pocatello, Idaho. From the basketball court to the zip line--there's something for the whole(y) family here.

See what we did there?

The entire place has been renovated so that it can sleep 40 people at once. For something like a family reunion--this building could be the perfect fit. Currently going for $499 a night, it isn't the cheapest listing in Eastern Idaho by any means--but split between 40 people and you're looking at a STEAL-- about $12 a person!

Gather up your 40-closest friends and rent this unique, only-in-Idaho home asap!

By the way, you don't need to stray far from the Treasure Valley for an insane Airbnb stay:

Is McCall more your speed? You can go REAL fancy with this insane million-dollar home:

