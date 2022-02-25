This Meridian Organization Announces Free Counseling, Therapy

While many agree that there is a clear stigma against mental health, globally, there are steps that are being taken across the nation and now here in the State of Idaho to make sure that care, help, and service when it comes to mental health is more accessible.

Just days ago we learned that Governor Brad Little was going to take steps towards investing in mental health for Idahoans

Gov. Little to Invest $50 Million For Idahoan’s Mental Health

As mental health becomes more and more of a "center stage" issue, other organizations and professionals are working to make services accessible as well. We have a long way to go, but in the City of Meridian, there's a great start happening.

The Boys and Girls Club of Meridian announced in a recent Facebook post that thanks to the generosity of the City of Meridian, there are now a whole list of mental health services available for FREE.

This is a huge step in the right direction for the Treasure Valley.

According to their recent post, the following services can be free for those who need them:

Individual Counseling

Family Counseling

Parenting Support

Group Counseling

The provider, Dynisha Smith LPC, NCC, specializes in EMDR, Art & Play Therapy Interventions, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Traditional Talk Therapy.

The only requirement to receive these services is that you must be a resident of the City of Meridian.

Contact the Boys and Girls Club LPC Dynisha Smith at: Dynisha@adaclubs.org

You can see their informational post by clicking, HERE.

