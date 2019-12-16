‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer: We Have Not Lost That Loving Feeling

[Tom Cruise and Anthony Edwards high five in flight suits dot GIF]

After more than 30 years, we are getting a sequel to Top Gun, the era-defining action film that made Tom Cruise into a mega-star. Cruise returns as Maverick (hence the title) and so does Val Kilmer as Iceman, Maverick’s former frenemy supreme in the world of Navy fighter pilots. The new cast includes Miles Teller and Glen Powell as new pilot trainees, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris as admirals, and Jennifer Connelly as Maverick’s new love interest. (Clearly he has not lost that loving feeling.)

Check out the film’s new trailer here:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Top Gun: Maverick opens in theaters on June 26, 2020.