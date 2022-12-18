Tom Cruise took a break from jumping out of planes for the next Mission: Impossible to jump out of a plane to thank his fans for making Top Gun: Maverick the biggest movie of 2022.

(Yes, he jumped out of a plane on the set of his next movie to celebrate the release of his last movie, which was also about planes. This is the epitome of Tom Cruise doing Tom Cruise things.)

Don’t believe me? Watch the lunacy for yourself. You’ll also get a cameo from Mission: Impossible writer/director Christopher McQuarrie, who very much does not jump out of any airplanes during this clip. Oh, and please, for the love of all that is holy in this world, do not try this at home. Do you know how hard it is to remember your lines while you’re falling out of the sky?!?

It all looks so casual and off the cuff. But, like, how many times did Tom Cruise have to jump out of a plane to get that shot? What if he flubs one of his lines halfway down to the ground? Or maybe Mr. T.C. just doesn’t flub lines at this point. Perhaps he no longer deals with such mortal concerns. I really don’t know.

Top Gun: Maverick will be streaming on Paramount+ on December 22. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is currently scheduled for release exclusively in theaters on July 14, 2023. The sequel is supposed to follow on June 28, 2024. Here is the trailer for Dead Reckoning 1 that was released a few months ago...

