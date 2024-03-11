Tragic Plane Crash: Plane in Route to Idaho Crashes in Oregon

In a heartbreaking Facebook post on Monday, March 11th, 2024, Jefferson County Oregon Sheriff's Office provided details about a tragic plane crash that occurred on Sunday, March 10th, 2024, at approximately 8:40pm MST. The Frontier Regional 911 Center received a distress call reporting a plane crash in a remote area, located 5.5 miles southeast of Madras in Jefferson County, Oregon. See the Facebook post below.

According to the statement, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson County Fire & EMS quickly responded to the scene, finding the location of the crash site with the help of power company officials. Further investigation reveals the Piper PA32 aircraft had departed from Aurora, Oregon, in route to Idaho.

Unfortunately, the severity of the crash left no survivors, and the identities of the individuals on board will not be released until proper identity confirmation and family notification.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are set to conduct an extensive investigation into the incident to determine the root cause of the crash, and uncover any additional details as to what happened. The investigation is expected to be a prolonged process, as authorities work diligently to unravel the circumstances surrounding this devastating plane crash.

This tragic event has sent shockwaves through Oregon and Idaho, including the Treasure Valley community, prompting residents to reflect on the uncertainties of air travel and emphasizing the importance of safety measures. The comments of the Facebook post are filled with an outpouring of love and prayers from the community.

