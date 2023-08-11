Why Boise Continues To Drop Out of Top 10 Best Places to Live

Why Boise Continues To Drop Out of Top 10 Best Places to Live

Lauren McLean Twitter

Idaho has had an incredible run of great publicity for several years. We all became accustomed to the state or Boise being at the top of just about any good list. Even a once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic could not deflate the good news coming out of Boise, Idaho.

5 Shocking Boise Home Trends That Are Impacting Home Sales

A look at five current factors that have slowed the once fast moving Boise housing market.

There are a few factors that continue derail folks choosing Boise. Other cities in the Treasure Valley have continued to grow entertainment and shopping options. In Meridian, you have the shops and restaurants on Eagle Road and the fast developing areas of Ten Mile Road and the Chinden Linder intersection. Let's not forget Nampa that is building its own version of the Village and Caldwell's Indian Creek Plaza.

Here's a quick look at Nampa's growth compared to Boise's.

10 Nampa Attractions That Boise Lacks

10 Reasons Why Donnie Wahlberg was wrong about Nampa and Boise.

US News ranks Boise as the 15th best place to live behind powerhouse cities like Huntsville, Alabama, Ann Arbor, Michigan, Portland, Maine, and other cities. Boise ranked father down the list when it comes to a nice place to retire. The publication says Boise is just within the 100 best places to retire, at 89th.


Boise's growth has impacted the quality of life for those living in the city or the surrounding areas. Affordable housing is the number one issue most Idahoans reveal when asked about their concerns for the future.

Years ago, if you couldn't afford a home in Boise, folks could afford to buy a home in the surrounding communities. However, the mass migration of remote workers brought upon by the Covid pandemic has priced most Idahoans out of affording a home.  


carbongallery id="62841e4451a993575fb60d3b"]

15 Boise Stickers That Are So Brutally Honest You Can't Help But Laugh

Boise is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. The genie's out of the bottle and there's nothing we can do to stuff it back in. The population boom comes with plenty of growing pains and there are two ways you can deal with it. You can complain about it on social media or you can laugh at it and remember some of the things that make living here so awesome! We prefer the second one and that's why these stickers designed by Boise OG have us rolling on the ground laughing!

 

 

Filed Under: Boise Population, Caldwell Population, Meridian Population, Nampa Population, newsletter
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Idaho’s Talk Station