The further into the past they recede, the more people get nostalgic for the 1980s and ’90s. Those halcyon days of long ago gave us some ridiculous fashions, kitschy pop culture trends, and some of the most popular movies in history.

But let’s get real here. The ’80s and ’90s weren’t all sunshine and rainbows and Raging Bulls and Do the Right Thing. Not by a long shot. These decades also produced some of the dirt worst movies of all time. There were atrocious sequels, embarrassing adaptations of classic works of literature, ear-shattering musicals, unfunny comedies, unsexy erotic thrillers, goofy superhero movies, stupid slashers, and brutal big-screen versions of hit TV shows.

And on and on and on. These weren’t just B-movies from exploitation houses. The ranks of the worst movies of the ’80s and ’90s include some of the most powerful directors, most famous actors, and biggest studios of the era.

To that end, we have assembled these lists of the worst movies of the 1980s and the worst movies of the 1990s. Combined they should be enough to remind you that the ’80s and ’90s weren’t as idyllic, at least cinematically, as people make them out to be today. I’m not saying we should look back in anger — but we should at least look back realistically. Take off those rose-colored glasses and prepare for a journey back into the real 1980s and ’90s.

