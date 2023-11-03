It won't be long before the holidays arrive and that means it's time to take a look at the budget to see how much money you have for presents. Halloween's departure means that Christmas is just around the corner. It's a shame that we no longer have displays for Thanksgiving anymore. Did you notice that some stores had Halloween costumes next to Christmas Trees for sale?

If you're like most Idahoans, you're trying to figure out how to get that unique or not-so-special person a gift without breaking the bank. No word on whether or not the founder of Bidenomics, President Biden, will take credit for the rise in consumer costs this Christmas season. A McDonald's in Connecticut charges eighteen dollars for a Big Mac Meal.

It would be nice to have a money tree or an unlimited supply of cash. But if you're trying to do more with less, the good news is thanks to technology; there are a lot of ways that you can make money as a side hustle. Remember the old days when toy stores or the post office would hire seasonal help? Sadly, those were the only choices folks had, but that is not the case today.

Imagine working from home on your favorite computer, helping customers from all over the world while watching your famous television show. If you're a person who loves to drive, local companies will be looking to hire extra drivers to help with the additional Christmas rush.

If you need some extra cash for gifts or want to save more and spend less, check out our complete list of ideas that will make you cash positive.

