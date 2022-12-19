World Famous Christmas Experience is Less Than 5 Hours From Boise

The countdown to Christmas continues, and I must confess that I've been holding on to this little secret for quite some time. Our state has some of the most festive light displays in the country. You won't find many neighborhoods or cities in Idaho that have yet to embrace the Christmas spirit. However, a truly one-of-a-kind Christmas experience you can only see in Idaho is five hours from Boise.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir is in the final week of its Christmas performances. The choir is world famous for providing songs and inspiration for over 100 years. The choir is made up of 360 men and women volunteers. The group is so in demand that it has performed for presidents and world fairs.

You'll see the Mormon Tabernacle Choir this week on BYU Television and PBS. The choir rehearses every Thursday and is free and open to the public. However, their rehearsal is canceled this week due to their numerous Christmas performances.

Organ rehearsals are free and open to the public at noon Mountain Time if you're a fan of organ music. The group has traveled to Asia, Europe, and around the world. Some fans have called them America's Choir due to their choice of music.

In 2018, they changed their name to "The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square," where you can see them perform once the Christmas Season is over. Whether you're native to Idaho or not, why wouldn't you want to take advantage of this intimate, once-in-a-lifetime event? For more details, click here.

