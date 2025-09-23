Last week was a difficult week for the country following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Mr. Kirk was just down the road from us in Utah, doing what he loved to do: engaging people who agreed with him or disagreed with him.

His life was taken from us by an assassin who is in police custody. Outrage took over social media as several misguided people proclaimed their happiness over his assassination. Those folks were fired by their employers, including several folks in Idaho.

ABC's Jimmy Kimmel made several controversial statements, resulting in him being out of work for a week. The booting of Kimmel spurred media outlets, politicians, and Hollywood stars to lobby to bring Jimmy back.

Two of the nation's largest television owners, Sinclair and Nexstar, informed ABC that they will not air Kimmel's show due to his comments. ABC bent the knee, allowing him to return.

However, he will not be returning to Utah's biggest market, Salt Lake City. The station, ABC 4, is owned by Nexstar, which said it will continue its pledge not to air ABC's late-night program. Sinclair Broadcasting announced that Mr. Kimmel will not be appearing on their stations either.

In Idaho, the show will air in the Boise area as the ABC affiliate is now owned by Nexstar or Sinclair. Nexstar is proposing a merger with Tegna, which would bring KTVB and other Tegna stations to its company.

The Salt Lake City Tribune reported that both companies will continue to evaluate when, or if, the controversial incentive host will return to America's Heartland.

