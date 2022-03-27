The 2022 Oscars red carpet brought fans unforgettable fashion statements from their favorite movie stars.

On Sunday (March 27), the 94th Annual Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. The red carpet stunned with the best of the best in film dressed to the nines.

Billie Eilish gave fans an "emo queen" look with a black, puffy gown with a long train that matched her latest hair color. The 20-year-old pop star later performed "No Time To Die" alongside her brother Finneas during the telecast. The pair were also up for (and won!) the Best Original Song award for their titular theme song for the 2021 James Bond film.

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet was the talk of Twitter after he opted to go shirtless underneath a Louis Vuitton cropped blazer. His movie Dune was up for 10 awards tonight.

Similarly, Kristen Stewart made headlines for wearing a low-cut white chiffon blouse paired with a matching custom Chanel jacket and shorts. Stewart was up for Best Actress for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer.