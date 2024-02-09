Oscars vs. Elections: Revealing Idaho’s Priorities, Do You Agree?

As the Grammy's fade into the background and anticipation builds for the Big Game this weekend, there have been some intriguing studies shedding light on what captures the attention of each state the most. In the midst of a crazy election year, and with the Oscars coming up in March... which of these big events do you think Idaho prioritizes the most?

There's a recent study by Casino Reviews that shares more about Idaho's surprising priorities, prompting the question: What truly captivates Idahoans?

In an exclusive look at the first month of 2024, the study reveals America's fascination with Hollywood's glitz and glamour, displaying 10 states more interested in the Oscars than the 2024 Presidential Election. Surprisingly, California, the cinematic hub of America, doesn't top this list; instead, Nebraska takes the first spot as the unexpected leader supporting the Oscars.

However, Idaho stands out among the top 10 states where presidential elections take precedence over the Oscars, with a modest 55% interest in elections compared to 45% for the Academy Awards. Notably, Wyoming claims the number one spot on the list of states prioritizing elections.

Idahoans maintain a steadfast focus on political matters, even as major events like the Grammy's, the Big Game, and the Oscars come and go. This prompts the question: Is The Big Game not as significant in Idaho as politics or the 2024 presidential election?

Do you find yourself more interested in the Oscars, the gravity of this year's presidential election, or the excitement of The Big Game happening this weekend?

Keep scrolling for Idaho's favorite Super Bowl snacks and pictures from the Grammy's and more!

2024 Grammys Red Carpet + Performance Photo Gallery See who was at the 2024 Grammy Awards events over the weekend. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Idaho's 10 Favorite Super Bowl Snacks According to Gambling.com, these are Idaho's favorite Super Bowl Snacks.



Methodology To collect this data, we used Google Trends data based on the top votes for each state. This allowed us to rank the most popular snacks and dips in each state. All data is correct as of 01/16/2024. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

The Most Unforgettable Halftime Show Moments Ever Discover the 25 most iconic, controversial and unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Show moments ever. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol