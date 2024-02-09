Oscars vs. Elections: Revealing Idaho’s Priorities, Do You Agree?
As the Grammy's fade into the background and anticipation builds for the Big Game this weekend, there have been some intriguing studies shedding light on what captures the attention of each state the most. In the midst of a crazy election year, and with the Oscars coming up in March... which of these big events do you think Idaho prioritizes the most?
There's a recent study by Casino Reviews that shares more about Idaho's surprising priorities, prompting the question: What truly captivates Idahoans?
In an exclusive look at the first month of 2024, the study reveals America's fascination with Hollywood's glitz and glamour, displaying 10 states more interested in the Oscars than the 2024 Presidential Election. Surprisingly, California, the cinematic hub of America, doesn't top this list; instead, Nebraska takes the first spot as the unexpected leader supporting the Oscars.
However, Idaho stands out among the top 10 states where presidential elections take precedence over the Oscars, with a modest 55% interest in elections compared to 45% for the Academy Awards. Notably, Wyoming claims the number one spot on the list of states prioritizing elections.
Idahoans maintain a steadfast focus on political matters, even as major events like the Grammy's, the Big Game, and the Oscars come and go. This prompts the question: Is The Big Game not as significant in Idaho as politics or the 2024 presidential election?
Do you find yourself more interested in the Oscars, the gravity of this year's presidential election, or the excitement of The Big Game happening this weekend?
