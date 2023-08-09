She is America's latest sweetheart that has captivated men, women, and children's hearts, minds, and wallets. Her tour is so popular that some economists have compared her California appearances to having a Super Bowl every night of the week.

Musicians say her appeal rivals that of the Beatles, and for those who grew up in the eighties, Michael Jackson at the height of his powers. This is her moment and her time; she's so popular that sports talk radio hosts are gushing over the chance to see her live.

She is the unstoppable Taylor Swift, whose latest tour has defied economic downturns and revived the once thought-for-dead live concert event. The thirty-three-year-old has broken five records, reports Newsweek.

Her Eras Tour could gross one billion dollars after a whopping 146 dates. She added fifteen more dates in America once she returns from Europe. The second stadium tour for Ms. Swift has drawn massive crowds filling mega stadiums throughout the country. However, she has yet to visit Idaho.

Our state's biggest stadium is Albertsons Stadium, which has hosted big shows from Garth Brooks and Luke Bryan. Taylor Swift is so famous she could sell out the Boise stadium for probably a month. We're not suggesting that length of time, but we did want to properly lobby for a Boise appearance or appearances once Taylor returns from overseas.

5 reasons Why Taylor Swift Should Perform in Boise

#1 Less Is More!

Idaho is a small state where people like each other and respect others' privacy. Taylor could hike, bike, or hang out in Boise, and no one would bother her. The rock star would make world news by wrapping up the last leg of her tour in America's favorite destination.

#2 The Blue

Other stadiums may be bigger, but none is more famous than the Blue of Boise State. The stadium is so popular worldwide that it's in the running as America's Most Iconic Sports Venue. The intimacy of Albertsons Stadium would amplify Ms. Swift's incredible vocals.

#3 Celebrities LOVE Idaho!

From Jimmy Kimmel to Kim Kardashian, celebrities love Idaho. While in Boise, the young lady could take a whirlwind state tour. A trip to Northern Idaho, Sun Valley, or McCall would allow Taylor Swift to relax between her entertaining shows. Mark Wahlberg loves running around Idaho because he and his family have fun without the crazy intense paparazzi.

#4 Giving Back

Taylor sings and writes about small town America. Boise is America's most isolated urban area. A Boise performance would cause other iconic music acts to take a look at entertaining the people of Idaho. In other words, she would put the city and state on the entertainment map.

#5 Welcome Home

Is there a better place than Idaho to live. The state continues to attract the rich and famous. Nashville is great as well as other parts of the country. However, Taylor may find her Idahome once she performs in Boise.

