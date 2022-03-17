A Professional Psychologist Diagnoses ‘The Batman’

Batman — excuse me, The Batman — is a fascinating fictional creation. For more than 75 years, he has been consumed with a need to avenge the tragic death of his parents by protecting the people of Gotham City from harm. Armed with his wits and a variety of gadgets, he wages a relentless one-man war on crime in the pages of DC Comics and in an endless string of movies and TV shows.

But what drives him as a person? How does he compare with real-world heroes — and how do his nemeses compare with real world psychopaths? We asked Travis Langley, author of Batman and Psychology: A Dark and Stormy Knight, to analyze The Batman, and all of its characters. He told us about how past trauma defines Bruce Wayne, explored the Riddler’s complex mental state, explained the appeal of conspiracy theories, offered his diagnosis of Selina Kyle, and discussed how The Batman tells a story of post-traumatic growth. Watch our full conversation with him below:

