AMBER Alert Activated in Nampa

UPDATE: The two children have been found and suspect is now in custody.

This is the individual:

This is the vehicle:

Nampa Police released a statement on this:

The Nampa Police Department is searching for two endangered children who were taken from their grade school by their biological father today.

The vehicle they are believed to be traveling in was seen in Nampa within the last 2 hours.

The suspect/father is wanted on two warrants: Sexual Exploitation of a minor, 3 counts Custodial Interference by Kidnapping, 2 counts

We will continue to keep this thread updated.

