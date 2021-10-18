Bicyclist Killed North of Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A man on a bicycle was struck and killed by a car early Monday morning north of Nampa. According to Idaho State Police, the man was found deceased at Highway 20/26 and 11th Ave North when police responded at around 6:35 a.m. ISP said in a statement it appeared the cyclist was headed south on 11th Ave North when he was struck by an eastbound SUV in the intersection. The adult woman driving the SUV did not need medical attention. The investigation is ongoing.

