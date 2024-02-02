California Airports Forbid You from Packing These 7 Items

Years ago, during the pandemic, many Americans wondered if airline travel would return to normal. Travel restrictions almost destroyed the airlines as the government was forced to subsidize the industry. Today, the air travel business is booming thanks to pent-up demand due to the end of the Covid restrictions. ￼

Checking a bag is always a challenge, especially if you only go away for a few days. One of the most unique and frustrating burdens of flying is watching to see what people hope to carry with them on the plane. Airline size restrictions are ignored as folks do their very best to fit large bags into small storage compartments. Or they try to squeeze an overnight bag under the seat in front of them.

TSA Officials Highlight New Pre Application Program Center At LaGuardia Airport

But what happens when you attempt to carry something on a forbidden plane? Is there a list, or must travelers rely on common sense? The TSA does have a list, but when was the last time you or anyone that you know checked the list? An air mattress is one of the most unusual items you can carry, although the TSA has special instructions before bringing it on the plane. (Why would anyone need or want to carry on an air mattress?)

Let's face it: no one likes to be taken out of line by the TSA. We've never heard of anyone who enjoys the pat down or the private pat down. If you have a question on what you should or shouldn't pack in your carry-on bag, check the list below.

