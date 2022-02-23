Cardi B, Cher and More Celebrities React to Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Celebrities are weighing in on the increasing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The Russo-Ukrainian War technically began in 2014. However, things took a drastic turn in recent weeks when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered over 100,000 troops into two rebel areas of Ukraine after the country recognized their independence.

Putin essentially believes that Ukraine is too influenced by the West, and he wants Ukraine to guarantee it will demilitarize, become a neutral state and not join NATO.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested support from Western leaders and agreed to not cede any territory.

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to unfold, stars are using their platforms to share their thoughts and support with Ukraine and its citizens.

Cardi B tried to put the situation in perspective in a tweet.

"Wish these world leaders [would] stop tripping about power and really think about who's really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about," the rapper tweeted.

In an emoji-laden tweet, Cher wrote, "Why Ukraine’s Important 2 [USA]. Putin’s despot, trump Hero,& If Given Chance Putin Will Devour Sovereign Countries, Till He Resurrects USSR. This Will Leave Europe, Small & unprotected. Russia, China, Saudis Want 2 Bring [USA] 2 Its Knees,& C Perfect opportunity. They C Hate, Division, Weakness."

Religious and political figures are also speaking out against Putin.

"I would like to appeal to those with political responsibilities to make a serious examination of conscience before God, who is the God of peace and not of war, the Father of all, not just of some, who wants us to be brothers and not enemies," Pope Francis tweeted.

Hillary Clinton retweeted an article by Madeleine Albright, who had wrote, "Instead of paving Russia’s path to greatness, invading Ukraine would ensure Mr. Putin’s infamy by leaving his country diplomatically isolated, economically crippled and strategically vulnerable."

While the majority of celebrities, political officials and religious leaders are concerned about a potential war breaking out, former president Donald Trump had a different reaction. He falsely claimed, once again, that things would be going differently if there wasn't a "rigged election" during the 2020 U.S. presidential race that Biden legitimately won.

“What went wrong is a candidate that shouldn’t be there and a man that has no concept of what he’s [doing]," Trump said on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton radio show, per The Washington Post.

Trump also praised Putin's actions.

“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius,’” Trump continued. “Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine ... Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful. So, Putin is now saying, ‘It’s independent,’ a large section of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s [the] strongest peace force … We could use that on our southern border.”

For his part, President Joe Biden announced the "first tranche" of U.S. sanctions against Russia, which will effectively "cut off Russia's government from Western finance," according to CNN. He also revealed plans to move U.S. troops to provide aid to allies, but clarified they don't currently intend to "fight Russia."

"Who in the Lord's name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belonged to his neighbors? This is a flagrant violation of international law and demands a firm response from the international community," Biden said in an official White House speech.

Celebrities React to the Russian-Ukraine Situation