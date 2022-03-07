Ukrainian Military Couple Marry on the Front Line Amid Russian Invasion

The people of Ukraine have shown the world their resilience and strength countless times in the face of the ongoing Russian invasion. Most recently, they have proven that love exists and should be celebrated in even the darkest moments.

A long-term couple who volunteered to join the military to help defend their homeland made the news after they exchanged vows at a checkpoint near the ongoing battle for the nation's capital, Kyiv.

Video of the military wedding — supplied by BBC — shows rose petals raining down on Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov at some point during their heartfelt ceremony.

Dressed in fatigues, Ivashchenko clutched a bouquet of flowers and wore a white veil. Someone held a helmet behind her head while Fylymonov wore one for part of the ceremonial proceedings.

Vitaliy Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, spoke to the couple following the exchange of vows.

ABC Australia notes that the pair have been together for 22 years and share an adult daughter. They were reportedly separated for the last several days while defending the nation.

"It is very sad that this [the Russian invasion] happened to us, that our family cannot be together," Ivashchenko told the publication. However, she showcased nothing but resilience and gratitude for the moment. "I'm happy that we are alive, that this day started, that my husband is alive, and he is with me."

Ivashchenko explained why they decided to marry: "We decided who knows what will happen tomorrow. We should get married in front of the state, in front of God."

She added that the event was more than she'd expected and added that her fellow serviceman were to thank for that.

"It was a surprise from my brothers in arms and our commanders that they decided to set it [the marriage ceremony] up to show that, despite everything, we believe in the future and life is going on."

Check out additional footage of the sweet moment below: