The Weeknd Responds to Ill-Timed Tweet Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

The Weeknd had some of the worst timing ever when he sent out a series of excited tweets teasing his upcoming tour just as explosions began going off in Ukraine.

Late Wednesday (Feb. 23), the pop artist tweeted a number of updates in anticipation of a big announcement he was planning for Thursday (Feb. 24).

“LET’S GOOOOOOOO,” he wrote in one tweet.

"It's finally here! It's time... TOMORROW!!!" and "What a journey we're finally here," he also tweeted.

At nearly the same time The Weeknd published his tweets, Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly announced the launch of a "special military operation" in the east of Ukraine.

Directly after Putin's speech, explosions took place near Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Mariupol, as well as near Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

The Weeknd addressed his ill-timed series of tweets in a social media post just two hours after his initial tweets were sent. As it turns out, the musician wasn't aware at the time of the increasingly dire situation in Europe.

"Unfortunately, I’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. I pray for everyone’s safety," he tweeted.

Of course, social media had already had a field day with the "Blinding Lights" singer's earlier tweet spree.

"The Weeknd tweeting like he set up World War 3," one user joked.

Others shared memes of the world imploding while The Weeknd tweeted.

See some funny social media reactions to The Weeknd's tweets, below.