Chevy Chase on Criticism From His ‘SNL’ Castmates: ‘I Don’t Care’

Chevy Chase has a long history of bristling with castmates, but he’s admitted that criticisms about his behavior mean nothing to him.

“I don’t give a crap,” the comedian bluntly responded to CBS Sunday Morning when asked about his reputation of being difficult to work with. “I’ve thought about that a lot, and I don’t know what to tell you man, I just don’t care.”

Chase’s notorious off-stage behavior has seemingly spanned his entire career. The comedian clashed with John Belushi when the two were castmates on the first season of Saturday Night Live. Then, when he returned to host the show in 1978 -- having left in 1976 to pursue a movie career -- Chase got into an infamous fist fight with Bill Murray.

More recently, the comedian feuded with castmates on the sitcom Community, as well as show creator Dan Harmon. He was written out of the show following its fourth season.

Despite his difficult reputation, Chase offered no signs of remorse. “I’m who I am. And I like who I am,” he explained to interviewer Jim Axelrod. “I don’t care [what other people say]. And it’s part of me that I don’t care.”

One thing the 78-year-old Chase did make clear was his desire to continue working. “I would love to work again!” the comedian exclaimed, adding that he isn’t picky about projects. “I don’t give a crap [about the role]. I just want to work again.”

Chase most recently lent his voice to the 2021 animated film Panda vs Aliens. The actor also underwent emergency heart surgery last year, but said he’s recovered.